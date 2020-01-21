Mar 8, 1954 – Jan 21, 2020

Funeral services for William “Bill” Thomas Warren, Sr., 65, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 27, 2020 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the John Warren Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, January 26th at Great Plains Hall with a wake to follow.

Mr. Warren passed away on January 21, 2020 at his home in Arapahoe, Wyoming.

He was born on March 8, 1954, in Riverton, Wyoming, son of John A. Warren, Sr. and Irene (Skinner) Warren.

A complete obituary will be published soon.