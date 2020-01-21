GTNP Acquired 35-acre inholding on South boundary

The National Park Service, in collaboration with The Conservation Fund, recently acquired a 35-acre parcel located within the administrative boundary of Grand Teton National Park. The parcel is located near the south boundary of the park on the west side of the Snake River near the park’s Granite Canyon entrance station.

The acquired parcel preserves the iconic landscape of the Teton Range, prevents residential development and protects important habitat for a variety of wildlife.

Grand Teton National Park Acting Superintendent Gopaul Noojibail said, “We greatly appreciate the work and leadership of The Conservation Fund to help protect national park lands.” The protection of this property was made possible by funding from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund. The Land and Water Conservation Fund was established by Congress in 1964 to fulfill a bipartisan commitment to safeguard our natural areas, water resources and cultural heritage, and to provide recreation opportunities to all Americans.

Using zero taxpayer dollars, the fund invests earnings from offshore oil and gas leasing to help strengthen communities, preserve our history and protect our national endowment of lands and waters. It is used to acquire lands, waters, and interests therein necessary to achieve the natural, cultural, wildlife, and recreation management objectives of federal land management agencies.

Dan Schlager, Wyoming State Director for The Conservation Fund, said, “Conservation work often involves both urgency and patience. In this case, the Fund acquired the property to accommodate the landowner’s needs and worked with the National Park Service to secure funding for its ultimate purchase.”

The National Park Service, The Conservation Fund and the former landowners have been working together for more than two decades to protect inholdings at the park’s southwest entrance. This property is the third parcel successfully transferred to the park, collectively protecting more than 100 acres.