Abuse allegation made; Man finds firearm in vehicle

There were 48 calls for service to the county sheriff’s office dispatch center on Monday, including 18 ambulance calls and one fire call. Two individuals were booked into the detention center which has a population it is responsible for of 208 inmates. Of those, 13 are being housed outside of the county.

From the call Log:

An investigation has been launched into a report of a child being abused in the Riverton area.

A resident on East Monroe was cleaning out his car and told deputies he found a gun that was not his.

The lone fire call was for a natural gas investigation on Iron Eyes Lane south of Riverton.

There were three reports of a simple assault inside the detention center in Lander.