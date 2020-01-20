Breaking News

Three UW Coaches to join Washington State Staff

WyoToday
Article Updated: January 20, 2020
Comments Off on Three UW Coaches to join Washington State Staff
Wyoming Football Head Coach Craig Bohl reported on coaching changes Sunday.

University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl announced on Sunday that defensive coordinator Jake Dickert, defensive ends coach and co-special teams coordinator AJ Cooper and cornerbacks coach John Richardson will be seeking coaching opportunities with Washington State University and their new coach  Nick Rolovich.

Post navigation

Posted in: