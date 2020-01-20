Rustlers top Lancers Saturday in Torrington

Final Score: Central Wyoming- 69 Eastern Wyoming- 65

Individual scoring: James Woods- 20 points, 3 rebounds; Darius Guinn- 12 points, 10 rebounds; Jerroda Briscoe 10 points, 3 blocks; Jacob Smith- 9 points, 4 rebounds; and Jaylon Gentry- 8 points, 5 rebounds.

There was no report on the Lady Rustlers game with Eastern

The Rustlers moved to 12 wins and 7 losses with the victory. Up next for CWC is a game with the Northwest College Trappers Wednesday night in Riverton.

The Lady Rustlers’s game with the Trappers is at 5:30 pm and the Rustlers follow at 7:30.