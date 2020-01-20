MLK, Jr. Diversity Day March drew over 100 participants

The Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Diversity march went off without hitch this morning in Riverton. Sponsored by the Wyoming Indian Traditional Club, the annual event recognized the M-L-K Jr. National Holiday and day of remembrance.

Marchers gathered at Riverton City Park and walked to city hall where several people gave inspirational talks to the assembled crowd. …Over 100 folks marched in the parade. ….

As a nationally observed holiday, financial institutions, the post office and most government offices will be closed today.