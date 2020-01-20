MLK, Jr. Day Today: “A Day On Not A Day Off”

The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday today, Jan. 20, 2020, marks the 25th anniversary of the day of service that celebrates the Civil Rights leader’s life and legacy. Observed each year on the third Monday in January as “a day on, not a day off,” MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities. The Corporation for National and Community service has been charged to lead this effort for the last quarter century.

Locally the Traditional Club at Wyoming Indian High School will host the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day rally at Riverton City Park.

According to the American Heritage Center at the University of Wyoming, “In 1990, through the efforts of State Senator Harriet Elizabeth Byrd, Wyoming’s state legislature passed a bill that established Martin Luther King, Jr./Wyoming Equality Day as a state holiday.”

Byrd was the first Black woman to be elected to the Wyoming House and Senate. Various events are held across the state each year on this day and on this week to remember the iconic Civil Rights Leader.

As a nationally observed holiday, financial institutions, the post office and most government offices will be closed today.