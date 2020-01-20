Lady Chiefs, Worland win the Big Horn Basin Shootout

For the third time in the last four years, the Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs emerged from the Big Horn Basin Shootout as champions. The Lady Chiefs topped Worland 78-56 in the Title Game. Jaden Ferris led all scorers with 23 points in the title game.

Wyoming Indian reached the finals with wins over Lander Valley 42-36, 65-45 over Thermopolis, and 58-27 over Shoshoni. The Wind River Lady Cougars defeated Greybull, again, 64-39, they lost a buzzer beater to Worland 54-52, and took a heart-pounder over Lovell in double overtime 60-49.

Riverside defeated the Lady Eagles of St. Stephens 63-22, Rocky Mountain tacked on a 64-22 win, and lost to the Thermopols JV 57-33.

In other games it was Thermopolis 57, Shoshoni 44; and Riverside 42 Shoshoni 39, OT

Boys

On the boys side, Class 3A Number One Worland Warriors raced to the Boys Title of the tournament with wins over Wyoming Indian, Riverside and Powell.

St. Stephens won two and lost one, with victories over Thermopolis, a loss to Powell and a win over Wind River.

The Cougars topped Burlington in their first game, lost to Powell and then lost to St. Stephens.

Wyoming Indian Lost to Class 3A’s #1 Worland, they defeated Riverside and then came back to whip Lovell.

Thermopolis lost to St. Stephens and Rocky Mountain but ended the tourney with a win over Burlington.