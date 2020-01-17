Kanye West Donates Shoes for Ron Porter Cancer Benefit Games Auction

Press Release



The Ron Porter Cancer Benefit Games are tomorrow, with Riverton hosting the Broncs and Fillies from Cody. In addition to what is sure to be some great basketball, there will be an incredible silent auction starting at noon and closing at the beginning of the fourth quarter of the Boys’ Varsity game.

The auction baskets feature extraordinary items, like a Beef Bundle from Lost Wells Cattle Co., a “Taco Night” from RHS Cheer, a University of Wyoming basket from Bob Frost, and much more from numerous, generous donors. In addition, Cody’s newest celebrity resident, Kanye West, has also personally donated some Yeezy shoes for the auction.

Come out to support your Wolverines and a great cause for Coach Porter, who has been an integral part of the Riverton community for decades. For a list of auction items, please visit, https://www.facebook.com/events/2433419693577684/?active_tab=discussion

JV games begin at noon and Varsity games tip off at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.





