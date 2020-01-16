Yellowstone visits at lowest level since 2014

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – In 2019, visitation to Yellowstone National Park was at the lowest level it has been since 2014. The park recorded over 4 million visits, a 2.3 percent decrease from 2018 and a 5.6 percent decrease from the record-breaking year in 2016.

Recreation Visits by Year

2019 – 4,020,287

2018 – 4,114,999

2017 – 4,116,525

2016 – 4,257,177

2015 – 4,097,710

2014 – 3,513,486

More data on park visitation, including how we calculate these numbers, is available on the NPS Stats website.