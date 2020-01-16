Wyoming Women’s March Saturday in Lander

On Saturday, January 18th, Lander will host the 4th annual Women’s March at 10 AM from Dairy Land to Centennial park. Light and warm refreshments will be available along with a voter registration table. Guest speakers to be determined will also be there.

“The call to action and change in the 2020 election begins with this march,” according to the march organizers. “We need our community to stand together and make our voices heard. I hope you are able to join us.”

For more information about the March, please visit womensmarch.com, and visit Wyoming Women’s March – Lander on Facebook

There will also be a poster painting party for the march on Friday 1/17 from 4-8 at the Lander Art Center. Supplies will be provided.