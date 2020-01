These are the UNOFFICIAL results of the Jan. 14 Shoshone Special Election for a vacant seat on the Eastern Shoshone Business Council. OFFICIAL results will be released later this week. A swearing in ceremony is tentatively scheduled for next week.

According to the unofficial results, John Robert St. Clair polled 113 votes to Sara Rose (St.Clair) Robinson’s 109, a four vote difference.

See the vote tally below: