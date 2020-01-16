Rustlers split with LCCC; Guinn hits 19 for the Men

The Central Wyoming College Rustlers came from two points behind at half-time and outscored Laramie County Community College 44-31 in the second half to secure an 80-69 win Thursday night in Riverton.

The Rustlers had four players in double figures led by Darius Guinn with 19, James Woods with 17, Jaylon Gentry with 16 and Jerroda Briscoe with 12. Abdi Dahir was the top CWC rebounder with 8 while Briscoe was close behind with 7. Gentry and Woods each hit three from behind the arc while each scoring six baskets for the Rustlers. Quinn was the team leader in assists with four.

LCCC’s Erik Oliver, a Cheyenne native, was game high scorer with 25 points with eight field goals and four three-pointers. He was also 100 percent from the free throw line, hitting 5 of 5.

In the women’s game, it was the Golden Eagles from the very start. LCCC raced to a 32-19 half time advantage and outscored the Lady Rusters 35-33 in the second half to cruise to a 67-52 win.

Easy Latu led the Rusters hitting 5 field goals, one trey, and was 6 for 6 from the the Charity stripe for 17. Kailiana Ramos hit five from the field, one from beyond the arc and wa 5 of 10 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Hailey Anderson led the Golden Eagles with 18 points.

The Rustler teams head to Eastern Wyoming for games on Saturday and then return to Rustler Gym for games with the Northwest Trappers on Wednesday, Jan. 22.