Rosita Mary Piper, 32, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Sage West Health Care Riverton. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 am at Blue Sky Hall at Ethete. An evening service and wake will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at 7:00 pm at the familyresidence, 744 Blue Sky Hwy, Ethete. Burial will be in the Sage Redman Cemetery at Ethete. Services by Wind Dancer Funeral Home