Rosita Mary Piper

Article Updated: January 16, 2020
Rosita Mary Piper, 32, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Sage West Health Care Riverton.  Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 am at Blue Sky Hall at Ethete.  An evening service and wake will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at 7:00 pm at the familyresidence, 744 Blue Sky Hwy, Ethete.  Burial will be in the Sage Redman Cemetery at Ethete. Services by Wind Dancer Funeral Home

