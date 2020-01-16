McElory To Compete In National Meet for Wings of America Native Team

Today a young lady from Wyoming Indian High School, Larissa McElory, enrolled Arapaho and sophomore at WIHS, left for San Diego to compete in the USTF Cross Country National Meet. She is a member of the elite “Wings of America” native team. McElory is the only student athlete selected from the Northern Plains.

Larissa is a track and field state champion in the 3200 meters, and a team member of the first ever State Champion Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs Cross Country Team. She is supported by her school, community, reservation and state. The national competition is slated for this Saturday. On behalf of everyone in Fremont County… .GOOD LUCK!

Information and picture provided by Chico Her Many Horses