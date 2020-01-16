Breaking News

Let's Talk Fremont 01/16/2020 Part Two

January 16, 2020
For the second segment Lisa Yawakia and Elizabeth Lebeau from Wind River Cares reported on Diabetes Health and clinic services available in Riverton, Arapahoe and Ethete.


Lisa Yawakia and Elizabeth Lebeau

