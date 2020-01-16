Coroner cases up one dozen from 2018; Non-Natural Deaths above National Avg.

There were 335 deaths in Fremont County in 2018, 45 percent of them, or 151, were coroner cases. Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen told the county commissioners this week that the number of coroner cases was “consistent with the average for the past five years.” He said the number of coroner cases was 12 more than in 2018.

Of the coroner’s cases, Stratmoen said 42 percent were non natural in matter, including accidental, homicide, suicide and undetermined. The 2019 number is 28 percent higher than 2018.

By the numbers:

Accidental deaths: 39 (Twice the national average, 8 more than 2018)

Suicide deaths: 17 (12 more than 2018 and three times the national average for our population)

Homicides: 7 (Five more than 2018)

Motor vehicle/Traffic deaths: 12 (Ten were accidental and two were vehicular homicides. Seventy-Five percent of the total involved alcohol and/or drugs, a number 2.5 times higher than the national average for our population.