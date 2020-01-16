Charlene K. Cristando, age 77, passed away at her home in Lander, Wyoming on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

She was born on February 5, 1942 in Thermopolis, Wyoming to Nels and Elizabeth (King) Odde.

For many years Charlene worked for the Lander Journal and later worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Peterson. After that, she became a full-time wife, mother and homemaker.

She married Joseph P. Cristando and together they blended their families, sharing over 48 years of marriage together.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Randy Valentine and a sister Sharon Wolford.

She is survived by her husband Joseph Cristando; sister Barbara Crowley; children Raylene, Marty, Cord, Geraldean, Doug, Kenny and Blaine; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

