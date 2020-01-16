2020 Arbor Day Poster Contest Open

Wyoming State Forestry Division and Wyoming Project Learning Tree (WY PLT) are teaming up again this year to hold the annual Wyoming State Arbor Day poster contest. This year Wyoming will celebrate its 132ndArbor Day.

The contest is open to all Wyoming fourth and fifth grade students, including home-schooled, private and public. Students are invited to create a poster no larger than 14 by 18 inches in size that depicts the theme “I Spy Trees.” The winner will receive $100, their framed poster and a plaque. The winner’s teacher will also receive $100. Second place will receive $50, their framed poster and a plaque.

Contest deadline is March 25, 2020. Please see the WY PLT website wyomingplt.org for all contest rules or contact state program coordinator Jessica Halverson at 307-283-2954 or jessica.halverson1@gmail.com for more information.