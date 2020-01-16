2019 Jail Fremont County Detention Center Bookings were fewer than 2018

Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee told the county commissioners this week that the year just past was a pretty busy one. Lee cited some statistics, including:

• 7,831 calls to the Dispatch Center in 2019

• 2,452 bookings into the Detention Center (which was 373 fewer bookings than recorded in 2018)

• The sheriff said the county had 31 search and rescue operations in the last calendar year, an increase of nine searches from 2018.

In December, the Riverton Police Department accounted for 88 bookings, the Sheriff’s Office had 51, Lander’s Police Department booked 32, the Wyoming Highway Patrol had 8, the United States Marshal’s Office and the Shoshoni Police Department each had one booking.

Lee said he was still working on short term solutions to the high number of detention center inmates, which on this past Tuesday totaled 211 individuals, 209 in Lander, one juvenile in Natrona County and one adult in Hot Springs County.

Lee said he was working with the county’s Building Maintenance Department at the possibility of retrofitting certain pods in the minimum security area of the jail to increase holding capacity.

In the personnel department, Lee said his Office is currently short five deputies, although two candidates are in the background stage at this time. He said he would be using part-time employees to help the shortage.



