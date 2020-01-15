Six arrests; Two hit-and-run crashes on Tuesday

Riverton Police responded to 34 calls for service on Tuesday. From the call log:

Police were notified that a semi tractor-trailer truck stuck a Kinder-Morgan vehicle on on North Federal and kept going. Police took a report. There were no injuries.

A hit and run was reported on Webbwood Road where a small red vehicle ran off the road and into a fence, and then left. The fence was damaged. A report is pending.

A simple assault was reported in the 3000 block of College Hill Drive. A report is pending

Arrests:

Teressa SunRhodes, 30, Riverton, Arrested. Probation Revocation warrant

Madeline Blackburn, 56, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Municipal warrant

Derrick Oldman, 33, Arapahoe, Arrested. Riverton Municipal warrant

William Lewis, 34,Lander, Arrested. Fremont County warrant

Joseph Antelope, 23, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Municipal warrant

Joseph Friday, 20, Ethete, Arrested. Larceny, Vandalism,Interference, Third Degree Arson, and Fremont County warrant. He was found in an alley in the 500 block of East Main striking a building with a broom and burning his clothes.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law