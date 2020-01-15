House Burglary investigated; Renter fled with tools

The Dispatch Center at the Sheriff’s Office in Lander received 31 calls for service on Tuesday. Of those calls 15 were for an ambulance. There was one fire call. Seven persons were booked into the detention center which today has a population of 208 inmates, two of whom are being held outside of the county.

From the call blotter:

A reported house burglary was reported in the Riverton area. The incident is under further investigation.

A property owner on Smith Road said a renter who left last weekend took some tools that did not belong to them. A report was taken.

The BIA Wind River Police Department enlisted the help of the RPD for a non-enrolled subject who fled just after 2 a.m. when they attempted to talk with him. The subject was not located.

The fire call was for a natural gas smell in the Riverton area.