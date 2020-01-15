Governor promotes budget priorities to JAC

Governor Mark Gordon has submitted 17 letters to the Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee (JAC) that reflect some of his budget priorities and requests for 2021-2022.

The letters include several items previously included in the Governor’s budget profile, including $25 million to establish an Energy Commercialization Program that would provide a focused, singular approach to advancing coal and carbon capture research. He has also requested $1 million to support a Coal Marketing Program that would be established through legislation sponsored by the Joint Minerals Committee; $500,000 for predator control efforts; $20 million for one-time compensation to equitably recognize all state employees; and $105 million to support local communities.

“My priority continues to be to keep ongoing spending as flat as possible and prepare for the coming fiscal storm, as the updated revenue forecast from last week did not change the outlook,” Governor Gordon said. “Clearly fiscal restraint continues to be in order. These letters continue that approach and set up Wyoming to address some complicated matters in the next two years.”

The letters also include a recommendation that JAC approve $400,000 in on-going general funds to allow the Wyoming Department of Health to establish a state-based suicide hotline. The Governor supported the agency’s exemption request after receiving additional detail on how the hotline would be established and operated.

All 17 letters are available for review on the Department of Administration & Information Budget Division website here.