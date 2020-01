The Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees will hold a dinner and work session tonight with the CWC Foundation Board as the college begins the a year-long process of re-visiting CWC’s mission/vision/values in 2020-2021.

The regular meeting of the CWC Board then commences at 7:30 pm with regular student and staff reports and a monitoring report on Student Learning and Success.

The CWC Board meets in the Intertribal Center on Campus in room ITC 116.