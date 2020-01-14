Sheriff, Coroner to report to Commissioners today

The Fremont County Commissioners today will hear from a licensed psychologist and review potential services that could be provided to the county. The interview is with Dr. Alan Thomalla.

On this morning’s agenda is the monthly reports from Sheriff Ryan Lee and Coroner Mark Stratmoen and an update on the Healthy Rivers Initiative by Popo Agie Conservation District Supervisor Kelsey Beck.

Personnel matters are up for discussion with Riverton Library Branch Manager Sherry Haskins and County Clerk Julie Freese will lead the commission in a budget process discussion.

Yet another update on the Moneta/Lysite Road shoulder widening project will be held.

Commissioners will also set their liaisons with other county boards and commissions at today’s meeting.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the commissioners chambers at the county courthouse in Lander.