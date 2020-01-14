School Board to act on resignations from RHS; Adopt Retirement Plan.

The Riverton School Board tonight will acknowledge two additional graduates from Frontier Academy at its regular meeting at the Central Office.

Other items on the agenda include an out-of-state travel request for the RHS FFA Chapter, Riverton Middle School Principal Brant Nyberg presents updates on Virtual School and Spartan Academy; Assistant Superintendent JoAnne Flanagan is requesting the Board accept a School Improvement Grant in the amount of $111,592.49 for RMS and the Frontier Academy; Letters of resignation from RHS Ag Teacher Taylor Haley and RHS Science Teacher Sarah Joy will be acted on and an interview team is recommending the Board offer a contract to Timothy Frank as an RMS Spartan Academy Teacher.

In one major item, the district’ 403(b) Retirement Plan Restated as of 12/31/19 is up for adoption.

Tonight’s meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the district’s central office at 121 North 5th West.