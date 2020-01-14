New Cardiac Catheterization Lab begins construction at SageWest Health Care

SageWest Health Care has announced that it began construction on a new cardiac catheterization (cath) lab to further enhance the heart health of the Fremont County community and surrounding areas. The project is funded by a more than $1 million investment from LifePoint Health and is anticipated to be completed in spring 2020, according to a news release.

“This is an exciting project for SageWest and for the community,” said John Ferrelli, chief executive officer of SageWest Health Care. “Every minute counts when a patient has a heart problem, and now, life-saving procedures that might have been performed at hospitals farther away can be done right here at SageWest. We are pleased to be able to offer high quality cardiovascular services close to home and provide a greater level of care for those we serve.”

For the first time in several decades, Fremont County residents will have access to more advanced cardiac services, according to the joint hospital’s statement. The new lab will be primarily used to perform cardiac catheterization procedures on patients needing more specialized heart care, but it will offer a full scope of services to include both inpatient and outpatient procedures, as well as emergency care.

Cardiac catheterization is a procedure used to diagnose and treat heart and blood vessel problems. A tiny tube called a catheter is placed into a blood vessel so that imaging dyes and small equipment can be passed through. Catheterization enables healthcare providers to examine the heart and blood vessels, and is used to look for blockages in arteries, check heart valve function, measure blood flow and even place stents in arteries when they are narrow or blocked. In a medical emergency, catheterization procedures allow physicians to quickly diagnose heart problems and provide life-saving treatments. Vascular studies of other areas, such as a patient’s legs, can also be done in the cath lab.

“LifePoint’s investment in the new cardiac catheterization lab at SageWest is another meaningful step toward advancing our mission of Making Communities Healthier,” said Sandy Podley, president of LifePoint Health’s Western Division, of which SageWest Health Care is a part. “We are pleased to be part of helping to provide advanced cardiac care for the people of this region.”

The cath lab will be located on the west side of the SageWest Lander campus adjacent to outpatient surgery. The construction will include an enclosed walkway that allows for the convenient transport of patients from the main part of the hospital to the lab for procedures.

A community ribbon-cutting celebration will be planned following completion of the project.