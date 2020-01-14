Lander’s Liquor Licenses up for renewal tonight

The City of Lander’s City Council will meet in regular session tonight at 6 p.m. for its annual reorganization meeting, as required by state statute. As such, the city’s official depositories will be designated along with the city’s official publication outlet.

Of general interest is a public hearing on the renewal of the city’s liquor license renewals, followed by action on the renewals requests.

Ordinances up for review tonight include updates to the city code book, a rezoning and replatting of the Jones Subdivision from a commercial zone to single and multi family residential, and an ordinance vacating a part of Phyllis Lynn Drive to accommodate a Cul-de-sac.

The entire agenda is copied below.