Guardian Flight Salutes Donors to Fremont County Fire Protection District

Thanks to these generous, big-hearted donors, every single volunteer firefighter in the Fremont County Fire Protection District is now covered for medical transport for the coming year in the event of a life-threatening emergency. Importantly, one fireman and his family have already used their Guardian Flight membership and saved thousands of dollars on medical transport as a result!

Donors providing medical transport coverage for volunteer firefighters:

Fluid Pro M&M Well Service Benchmark Dental Brown Company Homesource Realty Hometown Eyecare and Optical Ken & Vicki Morrison Myers Flooring, Inc. Nucor, Inc. Angela D. Peterson Smartt Insurance Stanbury and Strike, PC Stotz Equipment, Inc. Wind River Property Vincent Financial Services, Inc.

Guardian Flight crews are trained in the most current practices related to caring for patients requiring any medical, surgical, cardiac, neurological, OB/GYN, pediatric, trauma, or burn specialty. Through the utilization of their fleet of both medical helicopters and airplanes, Guardian Flight crews are available to conduct transport missions from the scene of an accident or healthcare facility 24 hours a day.

Guardian Flight medical teams are composed of Critical Care trained Registered Nurses and Paramedics that utilize the most technologically advanced medical equipment available. These highly skilled and greatly experienced healthcare professionals are well versed in the fields of critical care transport and emergency medicine.

Volunteer Firefighters risk their lives every time they fight a fire. The donors listed above have stepped up to provide an exceptional level of care for our Fremont County Volunteer Firefighters, a safety net in the event they are injured in the course of doing their heroic work. Guardian Flight is proud to partner with them.

For membership plans, call Holly Sullivan 307-349-6014