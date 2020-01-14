Central drops two games at Gillette College

Central Wyoming College’s Men’s and Women’s basketball teams headed to Gillette College over the weekend after a tough losses at home to #19 Casper College last week.

Rustler Men

The Rustlers would fall to Gillette 89-81, making the Rustlers conference record 0-2. Central was outscored by Gillette by 11 points at halftime, and they would outscore the Pronghorns the second half by 3, but not enough to make up the deficit.

Sophomore James Woods led the Rustlers in scoring with 22 points. Woods also led the team in assists with 4. Darius Guinn added 16 points, and would foul out of the game. Freshman Kalthom Kur led Central in rebounds with a total of 9. Central had one more turnover than Gillette, and was outrebounded by 11.

“Overall our team play has been lacking. We are turning the ball over way too much and not making the easy pass. Focusing on trusting the team over individual home-run plays is one area we need to improve,” said Brad Coach Schmit. “Props to Gillette. They are really good at home and it showed. Their shot making, energy, and team play, were at a higher level than us. Hopefully we have a great week of practice as we prepare for LCCC and EWC.”

Up Next: The Rustlers will host Laramie County Community College this Thursday at 7:30pm.

Rustler Women

Gillette came out swinging against Central Wyoming Saturday afternoon. The Pronghorns started the game in a full court press, adding early pressure to Central’s front court. Before going into halftime down 13, the Rustlers tied the game in the first quarter 20-20. Paityn Williams connected on back-to-back threes in the first quarter, giving the Rustlers solid momentum. Gillette started the third quarter as strong as the first, out scoring Central by 13, totaling the score at 41- 67.

Final Score: Central – 46 Gillette- 81

Records: Central (4-11, 0-2 Region IX) Gillette (16-2, 2-0 Region IX)

Players of the Game: Essy Latu & Kai Ramos scored 14 a piece. Paityn Williams contributed 8 points, shooting 100% across the board 2-2 3FG, 2-2FT.

By The Numbers:

Gillette out-played Central from tip-off. They grabbed 9 more rebounds, shot 26-49 (.531), 23-28 (.821) from free throw, and finished with 15 assists. Gillette’s top scorers were Kobe King- Howea with 31pts, going 2-3 from 3 and 5-6 from the free throw line, Sklar Patton with 12pts, 10-10 from the free throw, and Teila McInerney with 11pts. The Rustlers shot 16-38 (.421) but the remaining numbers did not benefit Central. They ended with 26 turnovers, 50% free throw percentage.

Up Next: Central will host Laramie County Community College on Thursday, Jan 16th @ 5:30PM