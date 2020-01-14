Business Council Hires Rawlins native as CEO

Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors Co-Chairwoman Megan Goetz today announced Wyoming native Josh Dorrell is the state economic development agency’s next Chief Executive Officer following a national search.



Governor Mark Gordon and Goetz jointly extended the offer to Dorrell. Gordon is Co-Chairman of the Business Council Board.



“Together, with the invaluable help of Governor Gordon, his office and the Advisory Search Committee, our next CEO was identified as Josh Dorrell. The future of the Business Council couldn’t be more exciting,” Goetz said.



“It was exciting to see two exceptionally well-qualified candidates come through the process,” Gordon said. “Josh brings extensive business experience from the private sector and has a strong technical background. I believe his leadership will augment the Business Council’s new strategic direction. I look forward to working with him to advance Wyoming’s economy.”



“The Business Council was looking for a fresh perspective from private industry, which we found with Josh,” Goetz added. “He brings a strong private business and leadership background, which complements the Business Council’s refreshed strategy to enhance service-oriented approaches to startups, existing business expansion, market development, capital investment, community and workforce needs, among other initiatives. I truly feel like we have found a winner to lead us!”



Dorrell is scheduled to start Feb. 10. He plans to be active during this legislative budget session on behalf of the Business Council.

“This is an exciting opportunity. Work has been done to develop a Business Council strategic plan, and implement ideas ENDOW brought forward,” Dorrell said. “We can build on a foundation that makes sense for economic growth in Wyoming by instituting common business initiatives that drive the success of the organization.”



“I’m really eager to dig in and understand the details, the impact programs have made, and where we apply our energies,” Dorrell continued. “We need to be strategic and mindful of the resources entrusted to us and constantly evaluate their return on Wyoming’s investment.”



Dorrell said as he talked with many people across the state during the application process for the CEO position, “I realized there is a lot of optimism. It’s going to be a lot of hard work, but people kept asking, ‘What can I do to help?’ That, to me, is exciting.”



Dorrell has served as Senior Vice President of Technology Services and Solutions with Laramie-based Trihydro Corporation since 2015. The engineering and environmental consulting firm started in Laramie in 1984 and today has 22 offices nationwide, and staff resources in 28 states.



Dorrell also teaches at the University of Wyoming as an assistant lecturer in the College of Business. Dorrell was named Professor of the Year in 2013.



He graduated from UW with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1998.



Dorrell has spent his career in technical sales and leadership roles. He solves business problems with technology and continues to develop business innovation processes within large and small organizations. He enjoys mentoring entrepreneurs and startup companies on how to turn ideas into viable businesses.



After graduating from UW, Dorrell worked in data management, sales, and product development for IDES, a small software company in Laramie. IDES was later purchased by UL (Underwriters Laboratories).



Dorrell and his wife, Amanda, grew up in Rawlins and now reside in Laramie. The couple enjoys spending time with their four children and supporting their sports and extracurricular activities. Josh has coached multiple sports. He also enjoys woodworking and shooting sports.

