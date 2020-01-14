BenchMark Dental Offers Cutting Edge Technology For Dental Implants

Benchmark Dental is excited to bring the latest technology advancement right in to their Riverton Office: an X-Mind Prime 3D machine! The machine takes a very specific CT scan, combining rotating x-ray and computerized technology to render a 3D image of the jaw bone and teeth. Dr. Spencer Smith and Dr. Brock Olsen can then use this 3D imaging to create dental implants that are digitally guided into the jaw bone for optimal placement.

Dr. Brock Olsen



“If you’ve been told you are not a candidate for dental implants before, come see us!” said Dr. Olson, “This new technology may make implants a possibility for you!”

The machine will offer dental implant patients with:

Greater accuracy and stability of dental implants

Shorter implant procedures

More comfortable process

Enhanced implant placement

Excellent occlusion

Increased options for implant placement

The X-Mind Prime 3D Machine

This X-Mind Prime 3D takes a special type of CT scan, called a Cone Beam Computed Tomography. The cone beam technology offers the following:

Compact, faster, and safer than traditional CT scans

Lower Radiation Dose (75-90% less radiation that medical scans!)

Faster Scanning Time

BenchMark Dental is one of the first dental offices in Riverton to offer this kind of technology for dental implants. Dr. Smith and Dr. Olson have both completed extensive time training at White Cap Institute, in Heber City, Utah. White Cap offers specialized training to dentists regarding the latest research, products, and technology of dental implants.

Traditional dental X-rays are only two dimensional, meaning they show just the height of the jawbone. This new machine will tell Dr. Olson and Dr. Smith exactly where the jawbone is healthiest, widest, and most dense for dental implant placement.



Dr. Spencer Smith

Dr. Smith, “This new technology excites me because we will be able to place dental implants in locations that we were not able to before.”



Call today for a free dental implant consult, and see how BenchMark Dental is Setting the Standard for dental care. 307-856-9725.