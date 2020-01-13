Jan 29, 1947 – Jan 9, 2020

William “Bill” Eastman, Sr., 72, of Riverton passed away on Tuesday, January 9, 2020, at the Cheyenne Health Care Center in Cheyenne, WY. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Davis Funeral Home.

William Lee Eastman was born on January 29, 1947 in Glasgow, MT to Herbert Lee and Mary E. (Flint) Eastman. When he was young the family moved to Riverton, WY where he graduated from Riverton High School with the class of 1965. He made Riverton his forever home.

Bill was a truck driver for BTI from 1986 to 2013 when he retired.

Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, doing carpenter work, and yard work. He was a member of the Black Horse Troop.

He is survived by his children, William (Robin) Eastman, Jr. of Cheyenne, WY, Robert Eastman of Albany, OR, and Susan Johnson of Alliance, NE; mother, Mary Kornder of Riverton, WY; sisters, Cheryl (Wayne) Dick and Diana (Henry) Baldes both of Riverton, WY; eight grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Eastman; step-father, Don Kornder; and nephew, Troy Baldes.

Memorials may be made to PAWS in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

