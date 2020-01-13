Vehicle hit gas pump; Five arrests noted

Lander Police answered 23 calls for service in the past 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. on Monday 1/3/20. Items of note from the call log:

A driver in a passenger vehicle slid on ice and crashed into a gasoline pump at the Maverik Country Store just before 7 p.m. Sunday night.

Arrests/Citations

William Lebeau, 32, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Driving Under the Influence. Cited for Use of Marijuana, Failure to Maintain Lane and No Insurance.

William Keith, 36, Lander, Arrested. Domestic Violence, Criminal Obstruction, Peace Disturbance.

Tori Shavehead, 21, Lander, Arrested. Two Lander warrants.

Nathan Urena, 33, Lander, Arrested. Fremont County warrant and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Christopher Posey, 24, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence. Cited for Open Container, No Insurance, Driving Under Suspension, Interference, Headlight Out, Cracked Windshield.