This Just In: Wyo 28 over South Pass Closed-zero visibility

The Wyoming Department of Transportation at 1:15 pm has closed Highway 28 on the top of South Pass for a length of two miles due to high winds and zero visibility from blowing snow. The stretch impacted is on either side of the Lewis Lake Turnoff. The road will be reopened when winds subside.
Breaking News
