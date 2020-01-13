Breaking News

This Just In: Wyo 28 over South Pass Closed-zero visibility

January 13, 2020
The WYDOT Web Cam image at Lewis Lake on Wyoming 28 on South Pass. The road has been closed due to zero visibility. WYDOT Web Cam Image

The Wyoming Department of Transportation at 1:15 pm has closed Highway 28 on the top of South Pass for a length of two miles due to high winds and zero visibility from blowing snow. The stretch impacted is on either side of the Lewis Lake Turnoff. The road will be reopened when winds subside.

