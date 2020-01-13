Nine Arrests; Stolen Vehicle; Thefts; Domestic Violence

Riverton Police responded to 57 calls for service over the 72-hour weekend ending at 7 a.m. Monday January 13th. From the call log:

An alleged Domestic Abuse incident is under investigation in the Riverton area.

A marriage license was found at the drive-up lanes at First Interstate Bank. The document was returned to its owner.

A woman locked herself in a room alleging a domestic assault by her husband. A report was taken.

A report is pending on an incident in which multiple people were reported fighting in a bar in the 100 block of North Broadway.

A gas drive-off was reported at 1157 North Federal Boulevard by the driver of a Silver Chevrolet four door. The vehicle sped off northbound. The reporting party recognized the vehicle as having caused problems there before, according to a police report.

A 2014 Nissan Sentra was broken into sometime over Saturday night in the 1000 block of East Pershing. Taken was a debit card and a set of Apple headphones. Police remind vehicle owners not to leave any valuables in plain sight inside their vehicle.

A bottle of vodka valued at $13.07 was taken from a liquor store in the 600 block of North Federal. The theft is under investigation.

A red 1993 Subaru Impreza, license plate 10-8008, was stolen from the parking lot at O’Reily’s Auto Parks between 2 and 5 p.m. on Sunday.

A Dickinson 12-gauge shotgun was reported stolen from a residence in the 5000 block of Valley View Drive. A report is pending.

Arrests:

Eugene Ridgley, 58, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Open Container

David Proctor, 20,Riverton, Arrested. Bond Revocation

Julian Spoonhunter, 30, Lander. Arrested. Public Intoxication

William Yellowrobe, 22, Lander, Fremont County warrant, Probation Revocation.

Nicole Delacuadra, 36, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of Controlled Substance.

Jasmine Gould, 20, Riverton, Arrested. Three (3) Fremont County warrants

Jessie Bearing, 40, Riverton, Arrested. Resisting.

Daniel Whiteplume, 21, Arapahoe, Arrested. Fremont County warrant and Resisting.

Steven Amos, 26, Salt Lake City, Arrested. Criminal Entry.