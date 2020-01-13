Dubois gets WBC Community Grant to demolish old school

The Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors approved five Community Development Block Grants during its Jan. 8 special meeting in Cheyenne.

About $2.1 million was granted to Yoder, Gillette, Laramie, Dubois and Mills for projects that serve low- to moderate-income residents. This is federal money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Town of Dubois requested $400,000 to demolish an abandoned school building. According to the town’s application, “the structure served students through 1995 until portions of the building became unstable and was subsequently sold to a private party. The building is now in such poor condition that it has been deemed a hazard. Current ownership has been unable to do anything with the building in terms of demolition or refurbishment and has donated the property to the town.” The structure sits on two acres of land is is 87,120 square feet in size.

The Board also allowed the city of Cheyenne to use $400,000 from a previous grant request to move the F.E. Warren Air Force Base infrastructure project forward. The money will be used for geotechnical testing and infrastructure design.

