Dogs at Large; Deer strike; Seven Fire Calls

Over the past 72 hours ending at 1/13 at 7 a.m. the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received 100 calls for service, including 53 ambulance calls and seven fire calls. Eighteen persons were booked into the detention center which today has a population of 211 inmates. Of those two inmates are being held outside of the county.

Items of note from the call log include:

A deer struck by a vehicle at mile post 52 near Dubois was dispatched by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Friday morning.

A complaint was lodged that someone had “dumped” several dogs on the West End of the Riverview Road Friday morning.

Citations were issued for repeated violation of having dogs at large at an address on Riverview Road.

A vehicle crashed through a fence along the 17-Mile Road. Injuries were reported. The BIA Wind River Police responded.

A pack of eight dogs running at large was reported in the 100 block of the Lyons Valley Road on Saturday.

There was one coroner call in Lander over the weekend.

Fire calls included a chimney fire in Dubois, The County Fire Protection District was called twice, one for a personal injury crash on the Ethete Road and a second time for a fire alarm in the 600 block of Blue Sky Highway. Lander Rural was called out for a fire in the 80 block of Pope Lane and a chimney fire on Lewis Drive. The Riverton Fire Department was called for a fire alarm at Walmart at noon Saturday that forced a brief closure of the store and for a vehicle crash on the 1600 block of the 17-Mile Road