Weekend Basketball Scores, Schedule for Local Teams

Thursday

Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs 67, Lodge Grass Lady Indians 50

Wyoming Indian Chiefs 80, Lodge Grass Indians 70

Lander Valley Tigers 61, Wheatland 56

Sheridan Broncs 54, Riverton Wolverines 41

Riverton Lady Wolverines 42, Sheridan Lady Broncs 37

On tap Friday:

Wind River at Riverside, 5:30 and 7 pm

Ten Sleep at Dubois, 5 and 6:30 p.m.

Lander Valley vs Cheyenne East at 12:30 p.m. at EHS

Riverton vs Lusk at 2 p.m. at Story Gym

Lady Wolverines vs Pine Bluffs, 6:30 at Storey Gym

Worland at Pinedale

Lyman vs Thermopolis at Pinedale

Worland Lady Warriors vs Big Piney at Rawlins

Thermopolis Lady Bobcats vs Pinedale at Rawlins

Rawlins vs Thermopolis at Pinedale at 9:30 a.m.

Worland vs Mountain View at 11 a.m. at Pinedale

Thermopolis vs Pinedale at 6:30 p.m.

Worland vs Big Piney at 5 p.m. at Pinedale

Saturday,

Greybull at Wind River, 1:30 and 3 p.m.

Wyoming Indian at Cody 1:30 and 3 p.m.

Lander Valley vs Casper Natrona at South HS at 1:30

Riverton at Cheyenne Central at 4:30 p.m.

Lady Wolverines vs Casper Natrona, 4:30 p.m at Storey Gym

Mountain View Lady Buffs vs Mountain View 9:30 a.m. atRawlins

Thermopolis Lady Bobcats vs Lyman at Rawlins 11 a.m.

Thermopolis Lady Bobcats vs Big Piney at 2 p.m. at Rawlins

Worland Lady Warriors vs Pinedale at 5 p.m.