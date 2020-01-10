Packed House at Ethete for MT Indians versus WY Chiefs

The Alfred Redman Gymnasium at WIHS saw its largest crowd in years as over 3,000 fans attended the matchup between the two Native American Teams.

It was a game a long time in the making when two Native American Reservation teams from two states got together for an evening of friendship, food and, of course, basketball. The location was Wyoming Indian High School at Ethete, home of the Lady Chiefs and Chiefs versus the boys and girls teams from Lodge Grass, Montana, known as the Indians.

Wyoming Indian won both games, 67-50 in the girls game and 80-70 in the boys contest.

The Wind River Reservation Community hosted a big carry-in meal for the visitors from Montana at the conclusion of the night, which honored Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls when the participants wore matching red T-shirts with the #HopeforSal.

A Lodge Grass player rises from the lane for a shot at the basket.

Wyotoday photo by Cody Beers