Packed House at Ethete for MT Indians versus WY Chiefs

It was a game a long time in the making when two Native American Reservation teams from two states got together for an evening of friendship, food and, of course, basketball. The location was Wyoming Indian High School at Ethete, home of the Lady Chiefs and Chiefs versus the boys and girls teams from Lodge Grass, Montana, known as the Indians.
Wyoming Indian won both games, 67-50 in the girls game and 80-70 in the boys contest.
The Wind River Reservation Community hosted a big carry-in meal for the visitors from Montana at the conclusion of the night, which honored Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls when the participants wore matching red T-shirts with the #HopeforSal.