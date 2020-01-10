Jesse Ray Amos, age 79, passed away at his home in Salt Lake City, Utah on January 5, 2020.

He was born on October 1, 1940 in Fort Washakie, Wyoming to George Brown and Verna Amos Loneman.

He worked for many years at the Arapahoe Ranch.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020, beginning at 5PM at Blue Sky Hall, Ethete, Wyoming.

Wake services are scheduled to begin at 7 PM and continue throughout the night at Blue Sky Hall.

Funeral Services will begin on Monday, January 13, 2020, 10:00 AM at Blue Sky Hall with burial to follow in St. Michael’s Mission Cemetery, Ethete, Wyoming.

