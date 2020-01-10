Jail nearing 200 inmates; Deer struck; Break-in told

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office took 37 call for service on Thursday, including 11 ambulance calls and one call for a fire department. Fourteen individuals were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center which currently has 198 persons that it is responsible fore. Of those, two are being held outside of the county.

Items of note from the call log included:

A trespassing complaint was filed by a resident on the 334 Ramshorn Ranch Road at 9:21 a.m. A report is pending.

Deputies were advised that a building in the 1600 block of Blue Sky Highway nearest Kenner had been illegally entered. Nothing was reported missing.

A dead deer was found in the middle of the 11,400 block of Highway 789 near Wilson Road. Deputies responded to remove the deer from the highway.

An injured deer struck by a vehicle was reported near milepost 55 near Dubois.