Eight arrests Thursday; Bad Checks; Theft of a Tire

Riverton Police responded to 39 calls for service on Thursday. Items of note from the call log included:

A caller told Riverton Police that someone had jacked up her car and removed a tire in the 1200 block of East Park. Police made a report.

A business at 617 North Federal reported receiving four bad checks all totaling $197.63.

An individual reported their Social Security Card and and a Birth Certificate were stolen. A report was taken.

Arrests:

Justin Horton, 40, Riverton. Arrested. Stalking, Breach of Peace

A 17-year-old male, Riverton. Arrested. Reckless Endangerment

Dexter Duran, 31, Arapahoe, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fremont County warrant, Eluding

Marvel Hutchinson, 38, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fremont County warrant.

Anderson Antelope, 37, Ethete, Arrested. Shoplifting and Criminal Trespass at Walmart.

Kyle Jones, 21, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fremont County warrant and Property Destruction.

Junior Rehouse, 60, Riverton. Arrested. Criminal Trespass, Property Destruction.

Veronica Spotted Elk, 37, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication