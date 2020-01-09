Breaking News

Let’s Talk Fremont 01/09/20

Rusty Wuertz
For Let’s Talk we have Rene Schell from the Lander Game and Fish Department Office talked about Pet Safety during trapping activities in the outdoors, Upcoming Fishing Derbies, the May Wyoming Outdoor Weekend and a reminder for folks to recycle their live Christmas trees for fish habitat at Ocean Lake. 


Rene Schell

