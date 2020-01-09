Hot Springs SP Concession RFPs extended to March

The Request for Proposal submission time for two long-term concession contracts at Hot Springs State Park in Thermopolis has been extended from January 17 to 2 p.m., March 2.

This extension comes after examining a variety of factors including ensuring adequate time has been offered for submitting comprehensive, complete and accurate bid packets for these important assets within our most highly visited destination.

The State of Wyoming is requesting enhancements and potential diversity of amenities at two concession facilities within the park to ensure positive, year-round experiences.

The RFPs are currently available from the Wyoming Division of State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails and available for download by accessing https://wyoparks.wyo.gov/index.php/learn/state-use-concession-contracts .

The two current concession operations at Hot Springs State Parks under consideration are the Star Plunge and the Days Inn.

Questions regarding the RFPs can be directed to Julie Huntley at Julie.huntley@wyo.gov.