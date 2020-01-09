Domestic Violence Suspect caught; Two-vehicle crash

Lander Police had 10 calls for service on Wednesday. Two individuals were issued citations in a shoplifting incident and in a two-vehicle crash. One person was arrested for a domestic violence assault.

Arrests:

Darla Curtis, 64, Lander, Citation. Shoplifting at Mr. D’s

Caitlin Tillman, 22, Lander. Citation. No Drivers License and Failure to Maintain Lane following a two vehicle crash at 1st and Main in Lander.

Dillon Aoah, 27, Fort Washakie. Arrested. Domestic Violence and Lander Municipal warrant. Incident occurred at the Frontier Lodge in the 800 block of Main Street.