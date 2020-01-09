Dogs reportedly abandoned; Vehicle Crash; Pallet fire

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center in Lander reported there were no county arrests in the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. During that period the center received 32 calls for service, including 11 requests for an ambulance and one fire call.

From the call log:

Deputies were called about a former resident north of Riverton in Garden’s North who allegedly abandoned two dogs several months ago.

A one vehicle crash was reported on the 6500 block of Riverview Road at 4:13 p.m.

Police and Fire responded to the 500 block of Green Street where a pile of pallets were burning in close proximity to a structure.

A fire call checked on a suspected natural gas leak on Del Ray Drive in Lander.



