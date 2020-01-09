$17K rang up fraudulently on credit card; Pursuit called off on Reservation

Riverton Police responded to 21 calls for service on Wednesday. Items of note from the call log include:

A window was broken out of a 1998 Volkswagen Beetle overnight on Cheryl Sue Avenue.

A Riverton resident reported fraudulent charges on a credit card totaling $17,000 from purchases made at the Riverton Walmart. A report is pending.

Riverton Police and the BIA Wind River Police Department were involved in a pursuit of a suspect with an outstanding warrant on Wednesday afternoon that started in Riverton and continued onto the reservation. Riverton Police were called off the pursuit. A report is pending.

Police received a report from Riverton High School of a large man with long hair allegedly stealing clothes and a bag from the women’s locker room. A report is pending in this case as well.

Someone used a cinder block to smash out a window in a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado parked on Spruce Street. A wallet inside the locked vehicle was taken. Police again advise against leaving valuables in plain sight inside a vehicle.

Arrests:

Kenneth Shakespeare, 33, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Billy Lookingbill, 38, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant. The man allegedly locked himself in a restroom at Loaf ‘N Jug and refused to come out.

Jonathan Quiver, 24, Ethete, Arrested. Fremont County warrant

Nichole Antelope, 34, Ethete, Arrested. Probation Revocation.