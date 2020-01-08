Volunteers sought for Eagle Count in & around Pinedale

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Pinedale Field Office is seeking volunteers from the community to assist with a national mid-winter eagle survey scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. The survey involves observing and counting bald and golden eagles.

Volunteers should meet at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 1625 West Pine Street in Pinedale. There, participants will be assigned survey routes along public roads in Sublette County and receive instructions on survey methods and eagle identification. Two-person observation teams are needed. This allows one person to safely drive while the other observes and documents the eagles.

Since 1979, federal and state agencies, and public volunteers have assisted in counting bald eagles throughout the U.S. every January. Thanks to the monitoring and estimating national and regional count trends, an index of the total winter bald and golden eagle population in the lower 48 states was established and continues to be updated annually. For more information about this program and volunteer opportunity, please contact Theresa Gulbrandson of the BLM Pinedale Field Office at (307) 367-5359. To learn more about BLM Wyoming, visit www.blm.gov/wyoming.