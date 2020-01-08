Thefts from vehicles, Shoe Store reported; Assault

Riverton Police responded to 29 calls for service on Tuesday. Among calls on the blotter

Thefts from two unlocked vehicles were reported on Tuesday… including the registration, owners manual and insurance paperwork from a vehicle on South Federal Boulevard in the 1300 block…and, on Hillside Avenue, an iPhone and binoculars, total value of $800 was taken from a vehicle.

Police reported a theft from Payless Shoes at 1186 West Main Street where two females in a white Nissan entered the store and left with $245 worth of merchandise without paying.

A family reported their daughter was assaulted in front of the Riverton Branch Library. A report is pending.

Arrests:

Brian Soundingsides, 35, Ethete, Arrested. Fremont County warrant

Burgess RedCloud, 43, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication, Riverton Municipal warrant.

Jacob Luman, 39, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Municipal Warrant

Travis C’Hair, 25, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Municipal Warrant

Amber Washakie, 27, Riverton, Riverton Municipal Warrant

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.